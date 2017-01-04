Two suspects wanted for overnight shooting

By: News Staff

CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. — Central Falls police is searching for two suspects wanted in connection with an overnight shooting.

28-year-old Robert Rego and 21-year-old Samantha Brayall are wanted on felony assault and dangerous weapons charges.

The shooting occurred at approximately 2 a.m. Tuesday near Riverwalk Park.

The victim identified the two suspects in the hospital.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Central Falls Police Department at 401-727-7411.

