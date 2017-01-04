Rhode Island bomb threat suspect in court - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Rhode Island bomb threat suspect in court

Posted: Updated:

By: News Staff

news@abc6.com

WARWICK, R.I. — Four youth centers in Warwick, Cranston, Providence, and Pawtucket are reopening Wednesday morning after they were shutdown Tuesday afternoon following a string of bomb threats.

Warwick police arrested a juvenile in connection with those threats Tuesday afternoon.

An employee from the Comprehensive Community Action Program (CCAP) received an automated call saying the facilities were going to be bombed.

Police say the teen, who was not identified, was released to the custody of an adult and will appear in Kent County Family Court Wednesday.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

