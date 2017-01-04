Emotions running high as jury selection begins in trial over meningitis outbreak

Jury selection in the trial of Barry Cadden, the co-founder and former head pharmacist at the New England Compounding Center, got underway on Wednesday.

Cadden is charged with 25 counts of murder for his alleged role in the 2012 meningitis outbreak.

NECC is blamed for distributing tainted needles that lead to 64 deaths hundreds of meningitis cases.

Prosecutors say the center used expired ingredients and failed to follow industry cleanliness standards.

Cadden's lawyer has said prosecutors overreached in charging him with causing the deaths of the meningitis victims.

Two hundred potential jurors were called in on Wednesday to fill out questionnaires. Questioning of those jurors is expected to begin on Friday.

The start of the trial is an emotional experience for many of the victims including Cranston mother Patricia Schmiedeknecht who was diagnosed with fungal meningitis in 2012.

"It's changed me a lot and it's slowed me down,” said Schmiedeknecht. "I am kind of forgetting who I used to be. But, I know I had a lot more energy and I could do much more."

The 6th grade teacher is not sure yet if she will attend the trail, but she tells ABC 6 News she is considering it.

"I don't think I'll ever have closure because I don't think I'll ever be who I am again. Nothing can bring that back. Expect turning back time,” said Schmiedeknecht.

