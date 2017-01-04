PC Friars Stay Perfect at the Dunk with Win Over Georgetown - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

PC Friars Stay Perfect at the Dunk with Win Over Georgetown

PROVIDENCE, R.I. -- (AP) Jalen Lindsey hit four 3-pointers and finished with 19 points, Emmitt Holt scored nine of his 17 in the final 6:01 and Providence pulled away late for a 76-70 win over Georgetown on Wednesday night.

Kyron Cartwright and Rodney Bullock added 15 points apiece. Bullock had nine rebounds and five assists.

Alpha Diallo converted a 3-point play with 8:53 left to give the Friars (10-6, 1-2 Big East) a 54-52 lead they wouldn't relinquish. After Jessie Govan's bucket tied it 20 seconds later, Diallo made a jumper and Lindsey hit a 3 to spark an 11-3 run that gave Providence its biggest lead, 65-57, with 4:34 remaining.

Rodney Pryor's 3 about a minute later cut the deficit to five but Georgetown (8-7, 0-3) would get no closer. Holt answered with a dunk and then, with 1:59 to go, converted a 3-point play to make it 72-64 and Providence made 4 of 6 free throws from there to seal it.

Marcus Derrickson hit four 3-pointers and scored a career-high 26 points for the Hoyas. Akoy Agau had his first-career double-double with 12 points and a career-best 12 rebounds.

