Bruins Place Anton Khudobin on Waivers

Bruins news release...

BOSTON - Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, January 4, that the team has placed goaltender Anton Khudobin on waivers.

Khudobin, 30, has played in eight games with Boston this season and in his 8-year NHL career, the 5-foot-11, 203-pound netminder has recorded a 44-41-8 record with a 2.45 goals against average and .917 save percentage. During his three-game conditioning stint with Providence earlier this season, Khudobin compiled a 2-0-1 record with a 3.49 goals against average and .874 save percentage.

The UST-Kamenogorsk, Kazakhstan native was originally selected by Minnesota in the seventh round (206th overall) of the 2004 NHL Entry Draft. He signed with Boston as a free agent on July 1, 2016.