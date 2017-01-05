Bruins Place Anton Khudobin on Waivers - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Bruins Place Anton Khudobin on Waivers

Posted: Updated:

Bruins news release...

BOSTON - Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, January 4, that the team has placed goaltender Anton Khudobin on waivers.

Khudobin, 30, has played in eight games with Boston this season and in his 8-year NHL career, the 5-foot-11, 203-pound netminder has recorded a 44-41-8 record with a 2.45 goals against average and .917 save percentage. During his three-game conditioning stint with Providence earlier this season, Khudobin compiled a 2-0-1 record with a 3.49 goals against average and .874 save percentage. 

The UST-Kamenogorsk, Kazakhstan native was originally selected by Minnesota in the seventh round (206th overall) of the 2004 NHL Entry Draft. He signed with Boston as a free agent on July 1, 2016. 

  

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.