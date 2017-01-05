Viola Davis receiving star on Hollywood Walk of Fame - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Viola Davis receiving star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Posted: Updated:

By: News Staff

LOS ANGELES, CA — Central Falls native Viola Davis will be the first person to receive a new star in 2017 on the Hollywood Walk of Fame Thursday morning.

Actress Meryl Streep will present Davis with the honor.

Davis currently stars in the ABC show “How to Get Away with Murder” where she received her first Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress.

Davis has also been nominated for a Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actress in her role in the drama film “Fences.”

