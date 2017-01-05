Dorian Murray’s family asking for kindness

By: News Staff

news@abc6.com

WESTERLY, R.I. — The brave Westerly boy behind the “D-Strong” movement who inspired people around the world would have celebrated his 9th birthday Thursday.

Dorian Murray passed away from cancer last march.

His mother, Melissa Murray, turned to social media Thursday to ask people to spread kindness in her son’s memory.

“There are bad days, and there are better days, I think of him everyday, I still cry every day,” said Murray.

Instead of planning a birthday celebration, Murray surrounded herself with good friends and family on what would have been her son’s 9th birthday.

“He made me a mother, he changed my life 9 years ago, so him not being here it’s not only sad, but a day that was also so happy and celebrated.”

Dorian lost his battle to a rare form of cancer last march. His last wish was to be famous in China, and that he was.

Dorian was the face behind the D-Strong movement that inspired so many people around the world. As a result, Melissa decided to continue his legacy by turning to social media asking people to spread kindness on her son’s birthday.

The response was overwhelming. Friends, family, and complete strangers took Thursday to do something nice.

“Someone left $30 at a Dunkin’ Donuts to pay for people. A little boy brought donuts to the Westerly Police Department. Someone gave out free haircuts.”

It is something her son strived to do the last few months of his life.

“D-Strong was so important to Dorian so I knew he would love it.”

A little boy is still managing to inspire others even after his death.

“I think if people do something kind any day and it still means the world to me that people are still remembering Dorian.”

Murray had a celebration of Dorian’s life Thursday night with friends and family.

She also started the “Dorian Murray Foundation” to help other children battling cancer.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017