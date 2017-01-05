Investigation into commuter crash could take days

By: News Staff

BROOKLYN, NY — The NTSB says it could take days to find out what caused a New York commuter train to crash at a Brooklyn station Injuring 100 passengers Wednesday.

The rush hour train slammed into a bumper block before crashing off the tracks.

Officials say it could take as many as seven days to get a full picture of what happened.

However, they say there are some similarities between this crash and the New Jersey accident last year.

“That train was coming in much faster, did much more damage, hurt many more people. This is MINOR compared to what happened in Hoboken. But the same question — why did the operator NOT stop the train before it hit the block?,” said New York Governor Andrew Cuomo.

Nearly all of the injuries from Wednesday’s crash were minor.

