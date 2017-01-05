Escaped RI inmate captured in MA

By: News Staff

SOMERVILLE, M.A. - The six day manhunt for escaped inmate James Morales is over. The 35-year-old was taken into custody in Somerville late Thursday afternoon.

Morales was taken down by State Trooper Joseph Merrick, who spotted the fugitive shortly after police say he tried to rob his second bank of the day.

"It was a great job by everybody just to get him off the street, dangerous man,” said Trooper Merrick. "I believe after the foot chase he was exhausted. So, not much of a fight."

The trooper chased Morales through the streets ultimately tackling him as he tried to scale a fence.

Police got their big break a few hours earlier when Morales was clearly seen on surveillance images in Cambridge attempting to rob a Bank of America.

"It's scary. It's just a scary thought to know that I am so close right here,” said Tiffany Almeida.

This all started Saturday on New Year's Eve when Morales broke out of the Wyatt Detention Facility in Central Falls by climbing a basketball hoop, cutting through a fence and making his way through razor wire.

From there, police say he stole a car in Attleboro and drove to his ex-girl friend's house in Framingham.

Morales is being held in federal custody Thursday night at an undisclosed location. He will appear in Federal Court in Providence on Friday on a Federal escape charge.

As for the investigation into the escape at the Wyatt Detention Facility there was a closed door meeting Thursday evening.

The Board Chairman Luke Gallant briefed the media before that meeting calling the escape of Morales “totally unacceptable.”

Gallant vowed the facility will get to the bottom of how Morales was able to escape. He says the board is specifically trying to piece together the time line from when Morales went missing around 7:00 p.m., on Saturday night to when it was reported around 10:30 p.m.

"We want to know what happened, how it happened and we want to improve the Wyatt so that it never happens again,” said Gallant. "Anyone and everyone responsible for this escape will be held accountable."

ABC6 News has been told a full report will be made available to the public once it has been reviewed and cleared by the U.S. Marshall's office.

Three correction officers and one supervisor from the facility have been placed on paid leave as a result of the breakout.

