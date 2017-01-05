Donations of new life saving blood product needed

By: ABC6 News Staff

A new type of blood product aimed at reducing the risk of transfusion–transmitted infections will soon be provided to hospitals across Rhode Island. The availability of pathogen reduced platelets is making a big difference to those who rely on its life saving abilities.

Joni Guay, 11, of North Falmouth has aplastic anemia. She has been receiving weekly platelet transfusions at Hasbro Children’s Hospital and is now living a full and active life which includes cheer leading and gymnastics.

“I'm sure that she would like to not have to do it, but it is what it is and she just kind of accepts it and she has a great attitude about it,” said her Mom, Kelly.

The Guay family shared their story Thursday during the Rhode Island Blood Center and Dunkin' Donuts national volunteer blood donor month kick off event. They encouraged people to roll up their sleeves and give blood.

In particular need, those pathogen reduced platelets. They'll be available in Rhode Island hospitals for the first time this year. In anticipation of the demand, the Center needs to get 1,000 new donors.

Michael Allen of Hope Valley has been donating platelets for years now. Today he got the opportunity to meet one of the numerous recipients, Joni.

“It's always special to see that and have that connection,” he said afterward.

To thank people to give the gift of life, those who attempt to give blood or platelets in January will receive a $5 gift card from Dunkin’ Donuts.

