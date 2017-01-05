Remains found in South Kingston aren't missing bootlegger's

By: The Associated Press

SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. - Officials say human remains unearthed last month on property once owned by a Prohibition-era bootlegger who mysteriously vanished 84 years ago don't belong to the missing man.

The Providence Journal reports state archaeologist Timothy Ives confirmed that the roughly two dozen bones recovered from a construction site in South Kingstown on Dec. 10 is not what's left of Danny Walsh.

Walsh, one of the East Coast's premier bootleggers during the 1920s, was last seen alive on Feb. 2, 1933.

The newspaper ran a front-page story a little more than a week later that proclaimed Walsh may have been kidnapped for a $40,000 ransom.

Authorities now believe a contractor setting foundations on Walsh's former property accidentally disturbed an unmarked grave plot from the 19th century.

