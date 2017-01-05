Elderly woman killed crossing street in Providence identified

By: News Staff

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – A woman who was fatally struck by a vehicle after crossing a road in Providence Thursday evening has been identified.

According to police, 80-year-old Riceles Peralta was struck by a vehicle at the intersection of Plainfield Street and Pocasset Avenue around 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

Crews told ABC6 News Peralta was walking toward a nearby gas station when she was struck. She was taken to Rhode Island Hospital and was pronounced dead.

Police spent hours on scene conducting accident reconstruction and talking to potential witnesses, about the incident.

An officer on scene did tell ABC6 News Peralta may have been walking in the crosswalk at the time she was hit.

The driver of the car, Adalberto Rivera, did cooperate on scene, according to Major Thomas Verdi.

Rivera is not facing any charges at this time, but has a traffic violation. The incident is still under investigation.

