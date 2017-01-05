City council approves Providence firefighter contract

By: News Staff

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – With a vote of 13-1 Thursday evening, the Providence Firefighter contract has been approved.

Authorities say with the approved contract, a four-platoon schedule will be put in place, with a reduced minimum manning of 88 firefighters per shift.

The previous contract had a minimum manning of 94 firefighters per shift.

"I'm pleased that the council voted to approve this contract that sets Providence on a long-term sustainable path," said Mayor Jorge Elorza. "This contract not only creates ongoing structural savings, it also supports a more sustainable department for our firefighters and our residents. I am grateful to the City Council, Public Safety Commissioner Steven Paré, Chief Justice Frank Williams, City Solicitor Jeffrey Dana and Union President Paul Doughty for all of their hard work which resulted in this cost saving and responsible contract for the City."

Officials say the proposed contract will lead to significant savings over the next 5 years, including substantial savings in healthcare and dental costs.

