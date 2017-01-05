UPDATE: Woman who struck 14-year-old in Dartmouth serving no jai - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

UPDATE: Woman who struck 14-year-old in Dartmouth serving no jail time


Jessica Skaggs

By: News Staff



DARTMOUTH, R.I. — Jessica Skaggs, 34, will not be serving jail time for the hit and run that injured a 14-year-old girl.

Skaggs was sentenced to two years of probation and $1,750 in fines in New Bedford District Court Tuesday.

She struck the 14-year-old in the area of 597 Dartmouth Street near the intersection with Cove Street and fled the scene.

Skaggs turned herself in to police 30 minutes after the crash occurred.

The victim was transported via med-flight to Hasbro Children’s Hospital where she stayed in the ICU before being released.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017

