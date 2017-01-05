P-Bruins Goalkeeper Zane McIntyre and Center Danton Heinen Named to Play in AHL-All Star Game

P-Bruins news release...

Providence, RI – The AHL announced the 2017 All-Star Classic rosters and the Providence Bruins have two representatives. Goaltender Zane McIntyre and center Danton Heinen were selected as All-Stars for the first time in their careers and will participate in the AHL All-Star Skills Competition January 29 as well as the All-Star Challenge January 30.

McIntyre has been one of the best goalies in the AHL this year and has won nine straight games between the pipes. The 24-year old Thief River Falls, Minn. native is 10-0-0 in 12 appearances for Providence this season and leads the AHL with a 1.41 GAA and a .951 save percentage. He was named CCM/AHL Goaltender of the Month for December after going 9-0-0 with a 1.65 GAA and a .947 save percentage, stopping 269 of 284 shots. Originally a 6th round pick (#165 overall) in the 2010 Entry Draft #165 by Boston, McIntyre made his NHL debut October 25 in relief against Minnesota and earned his first start the following day against the New York Rangers.

Danton Heinen is the lone P-Bruins skater to make the team as he has eight goals and nine assists for 17 points over 21 games with Providence. Heinen also has two shorthanded goals to lead the team, a mark that is tied for second in the AHL. The Langley, British Columbia native was drafted by the Boston Bruins in the 4th round (#116 overall) of the 2014 NHL draft, playing two years in the BCHL and two years at the University of Denver before joining the organization. After the conclusion of his sophomore season in 2016, he joined Providence and made his pro debut on April 16 against Wilkes-Barre Scranton. In the midst of his first full professional season in 2016-17, he made his NHL debut on October 17 for the Bruins against Winnipeg.

The 2017 AHL All-Star Classic presented by Capital BlueCross will be held at the PPL Center in Lehigh Valley, PA. The AHL All-Star Skills Competition will be held Sunday, January 29 at 7:30 pm and the All-Star Challenge will be the following night at 7 pm. For this challenge, each of the league’s four divisions will have teams that compete in a round-robin tournament featuring six games of 10 minutes each played entirely at 3-on-3. The two teams with the best records at the end will face off for the championship, a six-minute game also played at 3-on-3.