Providence City Council approves firefighter contract - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Providence City Council approves firefighter contract

By: News Staff

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — After a drawn out dispute, a new five year deal has been approved by the Providence City Council.

Under the new contract, the firefighters will return to a four platoon schedule.

There will also be a reduction in the minimum staffing of firefighters needed for each shift from 94 to 88. That is down six firefighters on each shift.

Public Safety Commissioner Steven Pare says this new agreement will be an economic boost for the city.

“It brings great savings to the city...it reduces minimum staffing…It’s a win for the city,” said Pare.

“I’m pleased that the council voted to approve this contract that sets Providence on a long-term sustainable path,” said Mayor Jorge Elorza in a statement.

The new contract will last until 2022.

