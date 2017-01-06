Escaped RI inmate makes initial appearance in federal court - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Escaped RI inmate makes initial appearance in federal court

Posted: Updated:
Sketch done by Jane Collins Sketch done by Jane Collins

By: News Staff

news@abc6.com

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — For the first time since Saturday night, James Morales is back in Rhode Island where he faced a judge.

Morales escaped from Wyatt Detention Facility on New Year’s Eve and was finally caught after a manhunt in Massachusetts. 

James Morales made his initial appearance in U.S. District Court in Providence Friday morning. He is facing a charge of escaping from the Attorney General after his daring escape from Wyatt Detention Facility over the weekend.

Morales appeared to be very calm and was polite when addressing the court. 

Cameras were not allowed inside federal court, but a court sketch showed Morales in a bright orange jumpsuit with his hands and feet shackled, and the large eagle tattoo on his neck was completely visible.

Morales also had Band-Aids on both of his hands.

He was on the run for five days, but police were able to track him down Thursday after he tried to rob banks in both Cambridge and Somerville.

After a short foot chase through a Somerville neighborhood, a Massachusetts State Police trooper finally took Morales down.

Morales waived his right to a preliminary hearing Friday and Magistrate Patricia Sullivan ultimately ordered Morales to be detained saying he is an obvious flight risk and danger to the community. 

Investigators would not say where Morales is now being held, but he is not returning to Wyatt Detention Facility.

It is important to note that Morales only faced escape charges. Additional charges after Thursday’s attempted robberies and chase with police are coming.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.