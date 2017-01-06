Escaped RI inmate makes initial appearance in federal court

By: News Staff

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — For the first time since Saturday night, James Morales is back in Rhode Island where he faced a judge.

Morales escaped from Wyatt Detention Facility on New Year’s Eve and was finally caught after a manhunt in Massachusetts.

James Morales made his initial appearance in U.S. District Court in Providence Friday morning. He is facing a charge of escaping from the Attorney General after his daring escape from Wyatt Detention Facility over the weekend.

Morales appeared to be very calm and was polite when addressing the court.

Cameras were not allowed inside federal court, but a court sketch showed Morales in a bright orange jumpsuit with his hands and feet shackled, and the large eagle tattoo on his neck was completely visible.

Morales also had Band-Aids on both of his hands.

He was on the run for five days, but police were able to track him down Thursday after he tried to rob banks in both Cambridge and Somerville.

After a short foot chase through a Somerville neighborhood, a Massachusetts State Police trooper finally took Morales down.

Morales waived his right to a preliminary hearing Friday and Magistrate Patricia Sullivan ultimately ordered Morales to be detained saying he is an obvious flight risk and danger to the community.

Investigators would not say where Morales is now being held, but he is not returning to Wyatt Detention Facility.

It is important to note that Morales only faced escape charges. Additional charges after Thursday’s attempted robberies and chase with police are coming.

