Police: 5 dead, 8 wounded in airport shooting - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Police: 5 dead, 8 wounded in airport shooting

Posted: Updated:

By: The Associated Press

news@abc6.com

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL - Authorities say five people were killed and eight were wounded after a lone suspect opened fire at the Fort Lauderdale, Florida, international airport.              

The Broward County Sheriff's Office tweeted the information following Friday afternoon's shooting.              

Broward County Mayor Barbara Sharief told CNN that authorities “have an active crime scene investigation involving terminal 2.”              

News stations showed video of medics taking care of a bleeding victim outside the airport.

Helicopters hovering over the scene showed hundreds of people standing on the tarmac as an ambulance drove by and numerous law enforcement officers, including tactical units, rushed to the scene.         

Former White House spokesman Ari Fleischer tweeted that he was at the airport when shots were fired and “everyone is running.”

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.