Official: Airport gunman had gun in luggage - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Official: Airport gunman had gun in luggage

Posted: Updated:
Courtesy of ABC News Courtesy of ABC News

By: The Associated Press

news@abc6.com

FORT LAUDERDALE, F.L. - A county official says the Fort Lauderdale airport shooter pulled a gun out of a checked bag, loaded in a bathroom and started shooting, killing five people and wounding at least eight.             

Chip LaMarca, a Broward County commissioner, was briefed on the airport shooting by Broward Sheriff's office.

He told The Associated Press by phone that the shooter was a passenger on a Canadian flight and had checked a gun.                

LaMarca says the shooter pulled out the gun in the bathroom after claiming his bag.                 

Sheriff Scott Israel says the gunman was not harmed and that law enforcement did not fire any shots.

He says it is not yet known if the shooting was an act of terror.              

Israel also says there was nothing to substantiate reports of a second shooting at the airport.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017

