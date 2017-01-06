Jury seated in trial over meningitis outbreak that killed 64 - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Jury seated in trial over meningitis outbreak that killed 64

Posted: Updated:

By: The Associated Press

news@abc6.com

BOSTON, M.A. - Barry Cadden is charged with 25 counts of second-degree murder and other offenses under federal racketeering laws.

He is the co-founder and former head pharmacist of New England Compounding Center in Framingham.              

Federal prosecutors allege that the center used expired ingredients and failed to follow industry cleanliness standards, resulting in tainted steroid injections.              

Cadden has pleaded not guilty. His lawyer has said that prosecutors overreached in charging him with causing deaths.              

Jury selection began Wednesday in U.S. District Court, and a panel of five men and 10 women was selected Friday.            

Opening statements are set for Monday.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.