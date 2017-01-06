Snow fall Friday, more expected Saturday

Most of us woke up to snow this morning and had to drive through it to get to work, but it was worse in some areas than others. According to the National Weather Service New Bedford got 5 inches. With another storm expected Saturday, cities and towns are preparing.



"We had a snow storm last night a little bit of snow but they handled it, they were on top of it, we have a game plan in place," says Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza.



Providence will have about 80 trucks helping to clear snow off of the roads. Mayor Elorza says the city has new equipment and a new plan for attacking the snow this year.

"We purchased new trucks so we have that out there. We are also using new material, new material that melts the snow and keeps the conditions on the road much safer," adds Elorza.



"We have magnesium chloride tanks that we have added to a couple of our trucks and we pre-treat the salt as we spread it and it gives the salt better endurance and it sticks to the road," says Michael Borg, Director of Providence Public Works.

New Bedford will also be using magnesium chloride to pre-treat the roads, preparing for what could be a significant snow fall tomorrow. Mayor Jon Mitchell says they will deploy about 120 trucks.



"Tomorrow's storm is going to be a little different. We are expecting upwards of 6-8 inches of snow and so we will have to get to work fairly early to pre-treat the roads and then to get the plows out. This wasn't a plowable event today, tomorrow will be,"say Mayor Mitchell.

