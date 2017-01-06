KFC manager arrested for sexual assault of juvenile employees

By: News Staff

CRANSTON, R.I. – A manager of a local KFC has been charged on Friday after reports surfaced of sexual assaults against two juvenile employees.

According to police, two female employees allege 42-year-old Angelo Ramirez, of Chester Avenue in Providence, assaulted them inside the KFC restaurant, located at 822 Reservoir Avenue, in Cranston.

Authorities were made aware of the situation in December 2016, when a complaint from a juvenile female employee and her family was received.

During the investigation, a second juvenile female employee came forward alleging she was sexual assaulted by Ramirez as well.

Police say the reported sexual assaults occurred in October and November of 2016.

Ramirez has been charged with one count of 1st Degree Sexual Assault back on December 23rd, 2016 and one count of 2nd Degree Sexual Assault during an arraignment on Friday.

Officials say Ramirez is currently being held at the ACI as a parole violator on an original charge of Assault with Intent to Commit Murder.

Anyone with information relevant to this investigation, or a past victim of Angelo Ramirez, please contact Detective Michael Iacone or Detective Daniel Lee at the Cranston Police Special Victims Unit at 942-2211.

