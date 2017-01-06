Police hope Dunkin Donuts latte will solve loafer theft - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Police hope Dunkin Donuts latte will solve loafer theft

Posted: Updated:
Courtesy of the Natick Police Department Courtesy of the Natick Police Department

By: The Associated Press

news@abc6.com

NATICK, M.A. - A caffeine fix may be the undoing for a suspected shoe thief in Natick, Massachusetts.             

Police say a man walked into a local shop on Dec. 16 and asked to try on a pair of Rinjard slip-on loafers. While the clerk was helping another customer, the man walked out wearing the shoes, leaving behind his medium latte from Dunkin Donuts.              

In a Facebook posting Friday, the department admits there are “a lot of Dunkies” and how the department's “relationship is strong” with them.

However, one detective discovered the closest store sold only one latte in the preceding hour.              

Police posted surveillance video from that store of the “culprit,” who they describe as a man with a medium build, unshaven face and “likes caffeine.”       

Police value the “lifted loafers” at $100.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.