Heightened security measures in place at T.F. Green

PROVIDENCE, R.I. - Security measures at T.F. Green airport have been increased following the attack at the Fort Lauderdale Airport on Friday.



“We are saddened by the events at the Fort Lauderdale Airport and want to assure the traveling public that measures are in place for heightened security in and around Green Airport’s property. RIAC police are working in concert with the Transportation Security Administration and the Rhode Island State Police on enhanced security procedures, in addition to what is presently in place. The safety of our passengers remains our primary focus,” said Iftikhar Ahmad, President and CEO of the Rhode Island Airport Corporation (RIAC) that manages T. F. Green Airport.



Bob Horton and his wife, a Barrington couple, told ABC6 News they had just landed in Florida from T.F. Green Airport, waiting for a shuttle when the violence erupted.



"That’s when people started running saying shots fired. We were told to stay in place,"

Horton spent hours on lock-down, fearful of another attack.

"All the rumors were flying."



With five people dead and eight others injured, the Barrington father is counting his blessings.



"I'm glad I came in Southwest not Delta, that's the best I can tell you. Because look if I'd come in on Delta I might have been involved," said Horton.



Greta Slesiona, another Rhode Islander, told ABC6 News she feels lucky as well. The Charlestown woman was supposed to leave Warwick for Fort Lauderdale just after 3:00 p.m., but her Southwest flight was canceled after the gunfire broke out.



"Normally we do fly first thing in the morning. I don't know why we got this later flight. But, I'm kind of happy that we did because I certainly wouldn't want to be involved with something like that," said Slesiona.



Others arriving at T.F. Green Airport were startled by the news.



"I heard it about midway through our second flight people started talking about it or got it through social media and it's very very upsetting considering it's happened not far from where I live," Curt Shwaery.



Authorities at Logan International Airport released a statement earlier on Friday saying: “We continue to maintain a multi-layered and rigorous security plan at Logan Airport, which includes front-line troopers, tactical units, commercial vehicle inspection units, intelligence gathering, and other overt and covert assets, including roadway blockades. Drawing from its operational planning, Troop F has enhanced security tactics in place and continues to maintain constant situational awareness.”

