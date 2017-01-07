P-Bruins Six Game Win Streak Stopped by Springfield

P-Bruins news release...

Providence, RI – The Providence Bruins fell to the Springfield Thunderbirds tonight 4-1, putting an end to their season best six-game winning streak. The team had won six straight home games in addition to this, as well recording points in 19 of 20 games prior to tonight. Malcolm Subban got the start in net on a day that saw All-Star goalie Zane McIntyre promoted to Boston.

Springfield took a 1-0 lead 7:39 into the opening period as Juho Lammikko jumped on a rebound in the crease off a shot from Eric Robinson and put the puck past Subban. Jayce Hawryluk picked up the secondary assist on Lammikko’s second goal of the season. The Thunderbirds made it 2-0 at 13:26 as they took advantage of a Subban turnover behind the net. Chase Balisy got the puck into an open net that a couple of Bruins tried to block to no avail. Hawryluk picked his second helper on the play as their squad took a two-goal lead into both the first and second intermissions.

Providence got their only goal at 6:40 of the third while on the power play. Tommy Cross sent a pass to Alex Grant, who sent a slapper from the point that rang off the left post. DeBrusk put the rebound into the net for his ninth of the year to extend a P-Bruins best seven-game point streak. Springfield regained a two-goal lead on the power play, as Dylan Mcllrath won the face off to Josh Brown who sent the puck to Brody Sutter for a goal in the slot to make things 3-1. Mackenzie Weegar added an empty net goal at 19:12 and Providence fell by a 4-1 final.

Subban stopped 27 of 30 while Reto Berra stopped 25 of 26. Providence was 1-3 on the power play and 2-3 on the penalty kill. The two teams finish up their home-and-home series tomorrow in Springfield with puck drop set for 7 pm.

