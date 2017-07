By Ken Bell

kbell@abc6.com

The Hendricken Hawks and LaSalle Rams skated to a 2-2 overtime tie in front of a packed house at Thayer Arena.

Rogers/Middletown/Rocky Hill defeated Barrington 2 to 1 on an overtime goal by Weston Coogan.

In a battle of unbeaten girls basketball teams, Barrington bounced Moses Brown, 59 to 36. Olivia Middleton scored 17 for the Eagles, Oluchi Ezemma had 18 for the Quakers.