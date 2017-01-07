PC Hockey Team to Travel to Belfast, Ireland Next Season

PC news release...

BOSTON – It was announced today (Jan. 6) at Fenway Park that the Providence College men’s hockey team has been selected as part of the field for the 2017 Northern Irish Connections Friendship Four to take place at the SSE Arena in Belfast, Northern Ireland over Thanksgiving weekend from Nov. 24-25, 2017.

Providence will be joined in Belfast by Hockey East foe, Maine, as well as ECAC Hockey members Rensselaer and Clarkson for the 2017 Friendship Four. Boston University, Connecticut, Union, and Yale were also announced as the field for the 2018 Friendship Four.

The Friars will open the Friendship Four against Maine on Nov. 24, followed by a match-up against either RPI or Clarkson on Nov. 25 as the four teams vie for the Belpot Trophy.

“Having been part of the first two Friendship Four events, I am thrilled with this news and what it means to the athletes and coaches who will be the primary beneficiaries,” said Hockey East commissioner Joe Bertagna. “Our hosts have done a tremendous job launching this event and the schools who have played to date have delivered the best of NCAA ice hockey to the people of Belfast.”

The SSE Arena is the home of the Belfast Giants, a professional team that competes within the Elite Ice Hockey League. The arena has hosted the Friendship Four Tournament since 2015, when the inaugural tournament provided a four-game set that featured the ECAC’s Brown University and Colgate University and Hockey East’s UMass Lowell River Hawks and Northeastern Huskies.

Additionally, the teams will take part in cultural experiences, including visiting with youth groups and exploring the deep history of Northern Ireland.

Last year’s iteration of the tournament was an international success, seen on television across North America and Europe, and attended by over 20,000 spectators. The 2015 event, part of Boston and Belfast’s sister cities project, marked the first time that NCAA college hockey was played outside of North America. ? ?