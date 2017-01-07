Rhode Island bill would require school bus seat belts - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Rhode Island bill would require school bus seat belts

Posted: Updated:

By: The Associated Press

news@abc6.com

PROVIDENCE, R.I. - A Rhode Island lawmaker has introduced legislation that would put seat belts in school buses.             

Coventry Republican Rep. Robert Nardolillo introduced the bill Friday to require a three-point seat belt for every passenger starting in 2019.              

This is the third year he's sought to require seat belts on newly acquired school buses. A Nov. 21 school bus crash that killed five children in Tennessee has revived a debate about bus safety.              

Nardolillo's bipartisan bill has four Democratic co-sponsors.              

Only six states mandate seat belts on large buses. Others have considered but dropped legislation in recent years out of concerns including, cost estimated at around $7,000 to $10,000 per bus.              

The head of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration last month re-emphasized the agency's call for school bus seat belts.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

