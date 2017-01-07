Annual No Pants Subway Ride hits MBTA on Sunday - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Annual No Pants Subway Ride hits MBTA on Sunday

Posted: Updated:

By: The Associated Press

news@abc6.com

BOSTON, M.A. - Travelers using the Boston transit system shouldn't be surprised to see a few riders with bare legs, despite the cold.              

That's because Sunday is this year's annual No Pants Subway Ride.             

What started in New York City in 2002 with a just a handful of people has blossomed into a worldwide movement involving thousands.

No Pants rides are scheduled this year in about 50 cities across the U.S., Canada, Europe and Australia.              

The event was started by Improv Everywhere, a comedy collective that stages unexpected performances in public places.                

The goal is not to offend, but to make people laugh. Participants are urged to maintain standards of public decency, even if they're not wearing pants.              

People who want to participate in Boston can show up in Pemberton Square at 2 p.m.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017

