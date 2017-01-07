Providence law firm Lovett & Lovett running for 20 years without license

By: The Associated Press

PROVIDENCE, R.I. - Two brothers have admitted operating the Providence law firm Lovett & Lovett for nearly two decades without a license from the state.

The Providence Journal reports that Samuel and Carl Lovett pleaded no contest in Superior Court on Friday to charges including practicing law in Rhode Island without a license and receiving compensation for unlawful legal services.

The brothers agreed to a consent order that bars them from practicing law in Rhode Island in the future.

Magistrate Patrick Burke did not sentence the Lovetts to prison and said their cases would be dismissed in a year if they stay out of further trouble.

An attorney representing the brothers said they were licensed in Massachusetts and planned to continue practicing there.

