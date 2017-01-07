RIPTA routes restored, 1 remains detoured - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

RIPTA routes restored, 1 remains detoured

Posted: Updated:

By: News Staff

news@abc6.com

PROVIDENCE, R.I. - Rhode Island Public Transit Authority (RIPTA) has announced on Sunday that all bus routes and schedules except one line have been restored after nine routes were detoured due to the snow storm on Saturday.

Authorities at RIPTA say all routes are back up and running except for Route 71 (Broad St./Pawtucket Ave): There will be no service to Ocean State Job Lot. Buses will terminate on Pawtucket Avenue at the location of the old Job Lot store.

Originally routes 21, 29, 55, 56, 60, 63, 66, 71, 78 and 87 were detoured. 

Despite the detours RIPTA buses were running into the night on Saturday.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017

