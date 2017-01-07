Man shot in Pawtucket, drives himself to hospital - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Man shot in Pawtucket, drives himself to hospital

By: News Staff

PAWTUCKET, R.I. – Police are investigating an incident where a man drove himself to the hospital for a gunshot wound.

Police say early Saturday morning around 4:28 a.m., police responded to Pawtucket Memorial Hospital after a report of a male victim with a gunshot wound.

Officials say the unidentified suspect was shot in the area of Prospect St and soon after drove himself to Pawtucket Memorial Hospital.

After being evaluated the victim was transported to Rhode Island Hospital where his injuries are considered non-life threatening.

Anyone with any information relating to this incident is encouraged to call Detective Susan Cormier with the Pawtucket Police Department at (401)727-9100 ext. 756.

The investigation is ongoing.

