Marchand Scores Twice In Bruins Shutout Win At Florida - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Marchand Scores Twice In Bruins Shutout Win At Florida

By PAUL GEREFFI
Associated Press

       SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) - Brad Marchand scored two goals, Tuukka Rask had 25 saves and the Boston Bruins beat the Florida Panthers 4-0 on Saturday night.

        Riley Nash and David Backes also scored, helping the Bruins improve to 4-0 against the Panthers this season. Rask got his fifth shutout of the season.

        Florida's James Reimer made 33 saves in his fourth straight start. Roberto Luongo, who missed Friday's 2-1 victory against Nashville with an upper-body injury, is day to day.

        The Panthers have lost six of their last eight games.

