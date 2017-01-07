Marchand Scores Twice In Bruins Shutout Win At Florida

By PAUL GEREFFI

Associated Press

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) - Brad Marchand scored two goals, Tuukka Rask had 25 saves and the Boston Bruins beat the Florida Panthers 4-0 on Saturday night.

Riley Nash and David Backes also scored, helping the Bruins improve to 4-0 against the Panthers this season. Rask got his fifth shutout of the season.

Florida's James Reimer made 33 saves in his fourth straight start. Roberto Luongo, who missed Friday's 2-1 victory against Nashville with an upper-body injury, is day to day.

The Panthers have lost six of their last eight games.

