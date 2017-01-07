Thomas, Smart Power Celtics Past Pelicans - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Thomas, Smart Power Celtics Past Pelicans

Posted: Updated:

By GETHIN COOLBAUGH
Associated Press

       BOSTON (AP) - Isaiah Thomas scored 38 points, Marcus Smart added a season-high 22 and the Boston Celtics beat the New Orleans Pelicans 117-108 on Saturday night.

        It was the 21st consecutive 20-point game for Thomas. Gerald Green scored 15 and Kelly Olynyk had 12 off the bench as the Celtics (23-14) notched their fourth straight win.

        Anthony Davis had 36 points and 15 rebounds, while Langston Galloway scored 20 points for the Pelicans (14-24), who have dropped three in a row.

        Boston blew open the game with a 36-point third quarter and led 93-73 entering the fourth.
 
        AP-WF-01-08-17 0257GMT
 

