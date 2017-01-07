Thomas, Smart Power Celtics Past Pelicans

By GETHIN COOLBAUGH

BOSTON (AP) - Isaiah Thomas scored 38 points, Marcus Smart added a season-high 22 and the Boston Celtics beat the New Orleans Pelicans 117-108 on Saturday night.

It was the 21st consecutive 20-point game for Thomas. Gerald Green scored 15 and Kelly Olynyk had 12 off the bench as the Celtics (23-14) notched their fourth straight win.

Anthony Davis had 36 points and 15 rebounds, while Langston Galloway scored 20 points for the Pelicans (14-24), who have dropped three in a row.

Boston blew open the game with a 36-point third quarter and led 93-73 entering the fourth.



