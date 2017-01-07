10 Creighton Pulls Away Late, Hands Providence First Home Loss

Providence College Press Release

PROVIDENCE, R.I. - The Providence College men's basketball team was defeated by No. 10 Creighton University, 78-64, on Saturday, January 7 at the Dunkin' Donuts Center in Providence, R.I. The Friars fall to 11-6 overall and 1-3 in the BIG EAST. The Blue Jays improve to 15-1 and 3-1 in BIG EAST play. Junior Emmitt Holt (Webster, N.Y.) led the Friars on 17 points and seven rebounds. Jalen Lindsey (Murfreesboro, Tenn.) netted 11 points on the game.

The Blue Jays jumped out to an early lead in the first frame, going on a 10 point-run (10-0) in the opening four minutes. Holt put the Friars on the board at 16:07 after netting a layup (10-2). With 5:11 remaining in the half, the Friars knotted the score 27-27. From there, the Friars evened the score three times with under five minutes in the first.

After trailing by as many as 10 at 16:31, the Friars closed the gap and entered the locker room chasing the Blue Jays 39-33 at halftime. Providence shot 41.2% from the field in the first half (14-34). The Friars were led by Holt on 12 points. Creighton was 17-31 from the field and 5-10 from three point territory. The team was led by Justin Patton on 12 points.

The Blue Jays led for the entirety of the second half, leading by as many as 19 with 1:05 remaining. Justin Patton led Creighton on 20 points. The Blue Jays had a total of four players score in the double digits. The Blue Jays were 33-59 from the field. Providence finished 26-67 from the field (39%) for the game. The Friars outrebounded Creighton, 42-27.

In upcoming action, the Friars will travel to DePaul University to take on the Blue Demons on Tuesday, January 10 for a 9:00 p.m. tipoff at Allstate arena. The game will be broadcast on Fox Sports 1.