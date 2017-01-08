North Attleboro man dies after snowmobile falls through ice in M - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

North Attleboro man dies after snowmobile falls through ice in Maine

Posted: Updated:
Courtesy of the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife Courtesy of the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife

By: News Staff

news@abc6.com

OAKLAND, M.E. – Officials confirmed on Sunday that a North Attleboro man had died after a snowmobile he was operating broke through thin ice.

Authorities say 52-year-old Richard Dumont, of North Attleboro, Massachusetts was riding a friend and business partner’s Polaris 550 snowmobile on Messalonskee Lake, also known as Snow Pond in Oakland.

Dumont was riding towards the outlet of the lake when the ice broke through around 2:51 p.m.

Witnesses called 911 immediately alerting the Oakland Fire Department, Oakland Police Department, Maine State Police and the Maine Warden Service.

Upon arrival Fire crews were able to reach Dumont with the use of an ice rescue sled and pull him from the water.

Dumont was transported to Inland Hospital in Waterville where he was pronounced dead.

The Maine Warden Service will continue to investigate this incident.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017

