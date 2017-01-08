Plainville hit-and-run suspect arraigned

By: News Staff

PLAINVILLE, MASS. — A man accused of hitting a Plainville police officer with his car faced a judge Monday.

The incident was all captured on surveillance video, which happened Sunday in a Target parking lot.

39-year-old Robert Camara Jr. was arraigned at Wrentham District Court where he faced seven charges related to both stealing from Target and hitting a police officer with his car as he tried to flee the scene.

The incident occurred at approximately 10 a.m. Sunday morning in Plainville when employees at Target saw Camara attempting to steal a handful of DVDs.

The employees called the police and that is when Camara left the store.

Plainville police officer Todd Holbrook ran after Camara into the parking lot, but the suspect jumped in his car before Holbrook could stop him That is when surveillance video shows Camara turning his car towards the police officer and hitting him causing the officer to go up onto the hood of the car and fall to the ground.

Holbrook was taken to Rhode Island Hospital and the suspect escaped.

Later on, police found Camara and took him into custody. Officer Holbrook has since been released from the hospital.

Camara faces seven charges including assault with a dangerous weapon, larceny, and leaving the scene of personal injury.

