Lawmakers target "double tax" on leased vehicles - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Lawmakers target "double tax" on leased vehicles

Posted: Updated:

By: The Associated Press

news@abc6.com

PROVIDENCE, R.I. - A bill being introduced in the Rhode Island General Assembly with the support of Democratic House Speaker Nicholas Mattiello would eliminate a so-called double tax on leased vehicles.             

Mattiello named eliminating the double tax as one of six priorities he wants to look at closely this year during his opening day remarks to the state House of Representatives on Tuesday.              

Providence Democratic Rep. Raymond Hull says he plans to reintroduce a bill he had sought to get passed in previous sessions.     

It would prohibit collecting a sales or use tax on taxes already included in a motor vehicle lease payment.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.