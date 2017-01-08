State lawmaker tries again to establish a sales tax holiday - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

State lawmaker tries again to establish a sales tax holiday

Representative Joseph Solomon Jr. Representative Joseph Solomon Jr.

By: The Associated Press

PROVIDENCE, R.I. - A Rhode Island lawmaker is trying again to establish a sales tax holiday in August to keep shoppers from flooding into neighboring Massachusetts for a similar incentive.              

Rep. Joseph Solomon filed the bill to give shoppers and businesses a weekend break from Rhode Island's 7 percent sales tax from Aug. 12 to 13.              

Last year the Warwick Democrat's holiday proposal stalled, as have similar proposals by other lawmakers for being too costly to the state.              

As in Massachusetts, Solomon's proposal would apply to most tangible personal property costing less than $2,500.                 

Massachusetts lawmakers chose to forego the holiday last year, citing the state's tenuous fiscal condition.     

Connecticut also has a sales tax holiday in August but only affecting clothes and shoes, which are already exempt from Rhode Island sales taxes.

