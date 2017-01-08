Jolin's Career-High 22 Points Not Enough In PC Loss To Villanova

Providence College Press Release

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The Providence College women’s basketball team fell to Villanova, 64-59, on Jan. 8 in Providence, R.I. For the Friars it marks their third-consecutive five-point loss and fourth loss in BIG EAST play decided by single-digits. Providence moved to 9-7 overall on the year (1-4 BIG EAST), while Villanova improved to 6-8 (2-2 BIG EAST).

Villanova earned an 11-point lead (24-13) with 7:24 remaining in the second quarter. Providence closed the quarter with a 15-4 scoring advantage to tie the game, 28-28, at halftime.

The Friars shot just 29-percent in the first quarter (4-14), but hit a blistering 57-percent of their attempts from the field in the second quarter (8-14). The Wildcats were just the opposite, hitting 47-percent from the field in the first quarter (7-15) and dropped to 38-percent in the second (11-29).

Yoyo Nogic (Lisbon, Portugal) opened the third quarter with back-to-back buckets to give Providence its first lead of the game (32-28). Villanova responded with a 7-0 run to take a three-point lead (35-32) with 6:16 remaining in the quarter and would not relinquish the lead the remainder of the game.

The Wildcats steadily built a 10-point advantage midway through the fourth quarter (53-43). Maddie Jolin (Rehoboth, Mass.) helped Providence cut the deficit to 55-49 with six-straight points from the free-throw line during a 6-2 run with 54 seconds remaining. Villanova closed out the game 5-of-8 from the free throw line, which allowed Providence to get within four (63-59), but could not recover before time expired.

Jolin finished the game with a career-high 22 points on 7-10 shooting from the field and a 6-6 performance from the charity stripe. She also contributed a game-high six rebounds along with junior Allegra Botteghi (Bologna, Italy). Nogic added 19 points on 9-13 shooting from the field for the Friars.

Adrianna Hahn tallied a game-high 25 points in the victory for the Wildcats. Alex Louin finished with 17 points.

The Friars return to action on Tuesday, Jan. 10 against BIG EAST foe Georgetown. The game will be played at Alumni Hall/Mullaney Gymnasium in Providence, R.I. and is scheduled to tip-off at 7:00 p.m. on the BIG EAST Digital Network (BEDN) via FOX Sports GO.