Mayor Elorza pleased with Providence "curb to curb" snow cleanup following winter blast

By Kirsten Glavin

PROVIDENCE, RI – Many Rhode Islanders grabbed the shovels and ice scrapers, Sunday after a full day of heavy snowfall

"We had about 9.5 to 10 inches of snow last night, the city got dumped on pretty good,” said Mayor Jorge Elorza Sunday morning.

In Providence, 114 plow trucks went to work after the snow finally stopped falling around 1a.m. 1,300 tons of salt was dropped onto the roadways.

"I've got to give it to the Director of Public Works, I gave them the goal that it would be curb to curb plowed throughout the city by the time people woke up Sunday morning. They did a tremendous job, they worked throughout the night,” said the Mayor.

But parking bans, however, got a number of people in trouble. According to Pawtucket Police, the town towed 43 cars. Newport towed 11 and Warwick received 29 calls to remove vehicles, but only ended up removing 3. The reason for the towing was because vehicles were getting in the way of snow plows. Bans were lifted all over the southcoast and RI throughout the day Sunday.

“If you're out tonight, be safe. And our crews will be out again tonight treating some areas for black ice,” Director of Public Works, Michael Borg, warned drivers on Sunday.

Black ice, he emphasized, was the problem to watch Sunday night into Monday morning. The mayor added that his "curb to curb" snow cleanup policy is what residents can always expect moving forward.

"This is the new standard that people should get accustomed to,” Elorza said.

If you live in Providence and see a street that needs to be re-plowed, or have any other snow clean-up related issues, you can dial 3-1-1 to reach the Mayor’s center for City Services.