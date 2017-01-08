Khudobin Leads Providence Bruins To Season's First Shutout Victory

Providence Bruins Press Release

Providence, RI – The Providence Bruins defeated the Hartford Wolf Pack 3-0 Sunday afternoon for their first shutout victory of the season. Ben Marshall, Alex Grant and Sean Kuraly scored while Anton Khudobin earned his second straight start in net.

Providence jumped out to a 1-0 lead at 8:16 of the opening period on Marshall’s first career AHL goal. Noel Acciari took a shot that deflected all the way out to the blue line where Marshall was waiting for it. He faked a shot, drove in to the left dot and scored top shelf to give Providence a 1-0 lead into the first intermission.

After a scoreless second, the P-Bruins finally got some breathing room at 4:07 of the final period. While on the power play, Grant launched a shot from the right point that got through for the 50th goal of his AHL career. Heinen and Colby Cave picked up helpers on the play as Providence went up 2-0. At 17:03, the P-Bruins put the final nail in the coffin as Tommy Cross and Kuraly forced a turnover in the neutral zone that Kuraly took full advantage of. He drove all the way in from the right side and snuck one right through the five hole for his fourth goal of the season. Khudobin did the rest in net, helping Providence to their first shutout victory of the season 3-0.

Khudobin stopped all 21 shots he faced while Magnus Hellberg stopped 24 of 27. Providence was 1-4 on the power play and 2-2 on the penalty kill. The team returns home Friday night at the Dunkin’ Donuts Center for a 7:05 pm faceoff with the Utica Comets.