Patriots To Host Houston Texans In AFC Divisional Playoffs Saturday

By The Associated Press - There will be a familiar feel to the NFL playoffs next weekend: Every divisional-round game will be a rematch from the regular season, the first time that's happened in six years.

In the NFC, it's the Green Bay Packers at the Dallas Cowboys, and the Seattle Seahawks at the Atlanta Falcons. In the AFC, it's the Houston Texans at the New England Patriots, and the Pittsburgh Steelers at the Kansas City Chiefs.

The first times around, Dallas beat Green Bay 30-16 in Week 6, Seattle beat Atlanta 26-24 the same week, New England beat Houston 27-0 in Week 3, and Pittsburgh beat Kansas City 43-14 in Week 4.