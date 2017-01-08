Boston College Spoils Frozen Fenway, Scores Late To Beat PC Friars

Providence College Press Release

BOSTON, Mass. – The Providence College men’s hockey team was edged by the Boston College Eagles at Frozen Fenway in a Hockey East match-up, 3-1, on Sunday night at Fenway Park. The Friars move to 8-7-4 (1-5-2 HE) while the Eagles improve to 14-7-2 (9-1-1 HE).

Hayden Hawkey started in net for the Friars and made 16 saves to send both teams to the second period scoreless.

Four minutes into the second period, Providence’s Josh Wilkins scored his seventh goal of the season on the power play. Bryan Lemos rushed into the offensive zone and chipped the puck to Brandon Duhaime along the half wall. Duhaime picked up the puck and skated below the goal line, where he fed Wilkins in the slot who one-timed the puck above Joseph Woll’s shoulder.

With 8:22 remaining in the second period Boston College’s Michael Kim scored from the point after Austin Cangelosi won the faceoff in the Friars' defensive zone, to even the score 1-1.

Hawkey finished the second period with nine saves, totaling 25 after two periods.

At 16:49 of the third period, the Eagles took the lead with a power play goal from David Cotton. JD Dudek moved the puck from behind the net for Cotton to take a wrist shot in the slot.

Boston College’s Cangelosi tallied an empty net goal after grabbing the puck out of the air in the neutral zone with 1:08 remaining in regulation.

Hawkey finished the game with 33 saves and the Friars recorded 29 shots.

The Friars are back in action on Tuesday, Jan. 10 at Ingalls Rink in New Haven to face ECAC opponent Yale at 7:00 p.m.

How They Scored :

1-0(PC): Wilkins one-timed a wrist shot from the slot on the power play.

1-1 (BC): Slapshot from the point off the faceoff to the far post.

2-1 (BC): Wristshot from the right hash marks to the near post.

3-1 (BC): Empty net tap in.