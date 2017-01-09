‘La La Land’ and ‘Moonlight’ win Golden Globes

By: The Associated Press/ABC6 News

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — “La La Land” has won the Golden Globe Award for best film comedy or musical. The musical about a jazz musician and an actress who fall in love as they struggle to establish their careers in Los Angeles won in all seven categories for which it was nominated. That included awards for stars Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone and director Damien Chazelle.

The Globes splits its top honors for films into two categories.

“Moonlight” won the Golden Globe for best movie, drama. The film follows a boy's path to adulthood through a dangerous Miami neighborhood.

Casey Affleck won the Golden Globe Award for best actor in a drama film for his portrayal of grieving father in “Manchester by the Sea.”

Isabelle Huppert won the award for best actress in a film drama. She won for her role in the French film “Elle.”

Viola Davis earned her first Golden Globe, as supporting actress for “Fences.” She previously had won the Tony for the same role.

“And it was such a joy and pleasure to have that challenge. And to have August Wilson’s words and to have those characters. There is always a lot of star power here at the Golden Globes because besides movies, they also honor television,” said Davis.

“Atlanta” won the best comedy series, and its creator and star Donald Glover was named best actor.

“Black ish” star Tracee Ellis Ross won the comedy actress prize.

“I was like they said my name right? This is so cool!,” said Ross.

On the drama side of things, “The Crown” won best series, and its star Claire Foy, best actress. Best actor: Billy Bob Thornton for “Goliath.”

the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards was held Sunday night at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California.

