Streep takes on Trump while accepting lifetime award Globe

By: The Associated Press

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — Meryl Streep quickly turned the spotlight away from herself and onto President-elect Donald Trump while accepting a lifetime achievement award at the Golden Globes.

Without mentioning Trump by name, Streep on Sunday night called out the Republican’s “performance” on the campaign trail in which he flailed his arms and appeared to mock a disabled New York Times reporter.  She said Trump’s actions “kind of broke my heart.”

Without seeing Streep’s remarks, Trump defended himself to the Times, saying he “did no such thing.” He explained that he “was calling into question a reporter who had gotten nervous because he had changed his story.”

Streep’s remarks drew a backlash from some Trump conservatives, even from Trump critic Meghan McCain, who tweeted that Streep’s speech was “why Trump won.” She added that “if people in Hollywood don’t start recognizing why and how, you will help him get re-elected.”

