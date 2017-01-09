Aaron Hernandez trial witness sentenced for bar shooting

By: The Associated Press

HARTFORD, C.T. - A witness expected to testify at the upcoming double murder trial of former New England Patriots player Aaron Hernandez has been sentenced to five years in prison for his involvement in a 2014 Hartford bar shooting.

The Hartford Courant reports that Alexander Bradley was sentenced Monday to charges including illegally possessing a firearm and reckless endangerment.

Bradley fired at the bar shortly after being shot and wounded. He told a judge he was going through traumatic events and he's not the same person he was then.

Bradley testified during Hernandez's first murder trial, for the 2013 killing of Odin Lloyd. Prosecutors have said Bradley was a witness to the 2012 double killing. Hernandez is accused of shooting Bradley in the face in Florida in 2013 so he wouldn't talk.

