Aaron Hernandez trial witness sentenced for bar shooting - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Aaron Hernandez trial witness sentenced for bar shooting

Posted: Updated:

By: The Associated Press

news@abc6.com

HARTFORD, C.T. - A witness expected to testify at the upcoming double murder trial of former New England Patriots player Aaron Hernandez has been sentenced to five years in prison for his involvement in a 2014 Hartford bar shooting.       

The Hartford Courant reports that Alexander Bradley was sentenced Monday to charges including illegally possessing a firearm and reckless endangerment.        

Bradley fired at the bar shortly after being shot and wounded. He told a judge he was going through traumatic events and he's not the same person he was then.        

Bradley testified during Hernandez's first murder trial, for the 2013 killing of Odin Lloyd. Prosecutors have said Bradley was a witness to the 2012 double killing. Hernandez is accused of shooting Bradley in the face in Florida in 2013 so he wouldn't talk.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.