Bill aims to protect patients from surprise medical bills

Bill aims to protect patients from surprise medical bills

By: The Associated Press

PROVIDENCE, R.I. - Rhode Island lawmakers have introduced legislation to help residents with medical billing.

The Providence Journal reports Democratic Rep. Robert Craven introduced a bill that would create a system to resolve medical billing disputes.

The legislation aims to address unexpected insurance charges from emergency room visits and other services by out-of-network providers.

House Judiciary Chairman Cale Keable, Rep. Carol Hagan McEntee and Rep. Lauren Carson, all Democrats, are co-sponsoring the bill.             

Rhode Island's health insurance commissioner will be responsible for creating a process for disputed medical billing cases if the bill passes.

The legislation is similar to previous laws that protect consumers in Connecticut, New York and Florida.

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

