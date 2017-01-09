Bill aims to protect patients from surprise medical bills

By: The Associated Press

PROVIDENCE, R.I. - Rhode Island lawmakers have introduced legislation to help residents with medical billing.

The Providence Journal reports Democratic Rep. Robert Craven introduced a bill that would create a system to resolve medical billing disputes.

The legislation aims to address unexpected insurance charges from emergency room visits and other services by out-of-network providers.

House Judiciary Chairman Cale Keable, Rep. Carol Hagan McEntee and Rep. Lauren Carson, all Democrats, are co-sponsoring the bill.

Rhode Island's health insurance commissioner will be responsible for creating a process for disputed medical billing cases if the bill passes.

The legislation is similar to previous laws that protect consumers in Connecticut, New York and Florida.

