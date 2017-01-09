Dartmouth police seeking help to ID larceny suspect

By: News Staff

DARTMOUTH, M.A. - The Dartmouth Police Department is seeking the public’s help on Monday, as they work to identity a suspect wanted for larceny.

Detectives are investigating an incident where an unidentified male was fraudulently using a stolen credit card.

Police say the larceny occurred on January 5th, 2017.

Anyone with any information leading to the identification and apprehension of this suspect should contact the Dartmouth Police Department at (508) 910-1700.

The investigation is ongoing.

