Johnston robbery suspect in Spider-Man hat arrested - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Johnston robbery suspect in Spider-Man hat arrested

Posted: Updated:
Courtesy of the Johnston Police Department. Courtesy of the Johnston Police Department.

By: News Staff

news@abc6.com

JOHNSTON, R.I. – The man wearing a Spiderman hat wanted for a bank robbery in Johnston has been arrested.

Police say they have charged 39-year-old Lenin Gutierrez with robbing a Citizens Bank inside the Stop & Shop located at 11 Commerce Way, in Johnston, on December 30th, 2016.

Gutierrez was seen on surveillance video passing a note to the teller, saying he had a gun, and demanding money.

Authorities say no weapon was shown and Gutierrez fled on foot in an unknown direction.

No further information is available at this time.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

