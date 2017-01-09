Johnston robbery suspect in Spider-Man hat arrested

By: News Staff

JOHNSTON, R.I. – The man wearing a Spiderman hat wanted for a bank robbery in Johnston has been arrested.

Police say they have charged 39-year-old Lenin Gutierrez with robbing a Citizens Bank inside the Stop & Shop located at 11 Commerce Way, in Johnston, on December 30th, 2016.

Gutierrez was seen on surveillance video passing a note to the teller, saying he had a gun, and demanding money.

Authorities say no weapon was shown and Gutierrez fled on foot in an unknown direction.

No further information is available at this time.

